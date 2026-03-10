Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2025, Groupon (GRPN) reported revenue of $132.71 million, up 1.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.17, compared to -$1.20 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137.17 million, representing a surprise of -3.25%. The company has not delivered EPS surprise, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

Geographic Revenue- North America : $98.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $105.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%.

: $98.72 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $105.67 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.1%. Geographic Revenue- International- Local : $29.71 million versus $28.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change.

: $29.71 million versus $28.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.5% change. Geographic Revenue- International : $33.99 million compared to the $32.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year.

: $33.99 million compared to the $32.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.9% year over year. Geographic Revenue- International- Travel : $1.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%.

: $1.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5%. Geographic Revenue- North America- Goods : $1.58 million compared to the $1.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.9% year over year.

: $1.58 million compared to the $1.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -39.9% year over year. Geographic Revenue- North America- Travel : $2.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.5%.

: $2.34 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.75 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.5%. Geographic Revenue- International- Goods : $2.86 million compared to the $2.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.8% year over year.

: $2.86 million compared to the $2.91 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -17.8% year over year. Geographic Revenue- North America- Local: $94.8 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $101.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

Shares of Groupon have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

