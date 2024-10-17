Groupon (GRPN) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Groupon (GRPN) closed at $11.07, marking a -1.69% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the online daily deal service had lost 4.41% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Groupon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 150% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $119.02 million, down 5.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $511.06 million, signifying shifts of +190.38% and -0.75%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Groupon holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Groupon is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.96. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.23.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, putting it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

