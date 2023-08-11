Groupon (GRPN) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Estimates, Revenues Down

Groupon GRPN reported a non-GAAP loss of 10 cents per share in second-quarter 2023, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. The company reported a non-GAAP loss of 34 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $129.1 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.39%. The figure declined 15.7% on a year-over-year basis (down 16%, excluding the foreign exchange effect).

Region-wise, North America revenues of $95.8 million beat the consensus mark by 7.74% but slumped 14.5% year over year. International revenues of $33.3 million beat the consensus mark by 2.32% but fell 19% year over year (down 19.9%, excluding the foreign exchange effect).

Quarterly Details

Local revenues of $112.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.38% but declined 15.5% year over year (down 15.7%, excluding the foreign exchange effect). North America Local revenues declined 15.8%, while International Local revenues fell 14.8% year over year.

Groupon, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Groupon, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Groupon, Inc. Quote

Consolidated Travel revenues of $7.8 million beat the consensus mark by 43.01% and increased 0.9% year over year. North America Travel revenues soared 25.3% year over year. International Travel revenues declined 32.8% in the reported quarter.

On a consolidated basis, Goods revenues of $8.5 million missed the consensus mark by 14.74% and declined 28.8% year over year. North America Goods revenues declined 23%, while International Goods revenues fell 35.1%, excluding the foreign exchange effect, on a year-over-year basis.

Customer Metrics

At the end of the second quarter, Groupon had approximately 17.5 million active customers compared with 21.1 million at the end of the prior-year quarter. The metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.48%.

At the end of the second quarter, the company had approximately 10.6 million active customers based in North America and 6.9 million active international customers, missing the consensus mark by 5.44% and 0.43%, respectively.

Operating Details

In the second quarter, gross profit came in at $113 million, down 15.7% year over year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses fell 22.3% year over year to $96.3 million in the reported quarter. Marketing expenses declined 24.2% to $22.3 million.

The company reported a GAAP operating loss of $4.9 million compared with a loss of $66.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

Groupon exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $118.1 million, down from $163.8 million as of Mar 31, 2023.

In the second quarter, the company generated $42.3 million in operating cash outflow against the operating cash outflow of $76.3 million generated in the prior quarter.

Groupon reported a free cash outflow of $44.6 million against $85.9 million of free cash flow reported in the previous quarter.

Guidance

For the third and the fourth quarter of 2023, Groupon expects to see slight improvements in the rate of year-over-year declines each quarter. It anticipates generating a positive adjusted EBITDA in the remaining two quarters.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Groupon currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Groupon’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Retail Wholesale sector and its Zacks Internet-Commerce peers like Amazon AMZN, Rover Group ROVR and Alibaba BABA year to date. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Groupon shares have declined 11.5% year to date, while the Retail Wholesale sector has been up 19%. Amazon, Rover Group and Alibaba shares have gained 64.9%, 72.2% and 12.6% year to date, respectively.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rover Group, Inc. (ROVR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.