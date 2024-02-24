Groupon (GRPN) Price Target Increased by 5.26% to 17.00

The average one-year price target for Groupon (NasdaqGS:GRPN) has been revised to 17.00 / share. This is an increase of 5.26% from the prior estimate of 16.15 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.58 to a high of 29.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.55% from the latest reported closing price of 17.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupon. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GRPN is 0.25%, a decrease of 16.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.54% to 20,544K shares. The put/call ratio of GRPN is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 7,040K shares representing 18.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,717K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 36.51% over the last quarter.

Maple Rock Capital Partners holds 2,026K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Divisadero Street Capital Management holds 1,471K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 700K shares, representing an increase of 52.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 26.31% over the last quarter.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings holds 869K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 601K shares, representing an increase of 30.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GRPN by 33.54% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 699K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Groupon Background Information

Groupon is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For its customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For its merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

