Is Groupon (GRPN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Groupon (GRPN) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Groupon is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 209 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Groupon is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRPN's full-year earnings has moved 197.1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GRPN has returned about 166.5% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 2.2% on average. This means that Groupon is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR (YAHOY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.9%.

In LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 19.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Groupon belongs to the Internet - Commerce industry, a group that includes 38 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.6% so far this year, so GRPN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track Groupon and LY Corporation Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.