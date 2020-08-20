Groupon (GRPN) Inks Deal With Redzy to Boost Engagement

Groupon GRPN recently brought on board bookings and distribution platform for tours, Redzy, as its first partner for Groupon Connect to bolster customer engagement on the platform. Shares of Groupon have increased 25.6% since the announcement of Redzy deal on Aug 18.

Groupon Connect is the company’s next-generation API (application programming interface) launched recently. It facilitates partners to join the marketplace relatively faster and seamlessly.

Redzy is a well-known software as a service (SaaS) booking and distribution platform for tours, attractions and activities based in Australia. It has a footprint in about 100 countries.

For Redzy, the deal will help all the operators connected to its platform to access Groupon’s 38 million customers, at a time when international travel has been severely impacted due to the coronavirus outbreak. Further, it will offer operators with an improved yield management and enable users to easily exchange their Groupons.

Meanwhile, for Groupon, this deal will increase high quality booking inventory and attract more users on its platform. Also, by bringing reputed partners

Groupon can enhance customer experience and decrease purchase friction.

Initiatives to boost user engagement are expected to instill investors’ optimism in the company’s stock in the days ahead. Notably, on a year-to-date basis, shares of Groupon have declined 37.3% compared against the industry’s rally of 59%.

Groupon’s Focus on Quality Inventory

Groupon has been overhauling its inventory and working on improving its merchant and customer experiences to drive growth.

The company believes that having a quality and always-available inventory will attract more consumers regularly. Notably, Groupon is now focussing on local experiences marketplace (includes Beauty & Wellness, Things to Do, and Dining). This market is estimated to be more than $1 trillion, per the company’s estimates.

To increase purchase frequency and gross billings, Groupon will have less restrictions on its deeply discounted deals and allow customers to buy such deals more than once. Also, it is planning to introduce new products with lower discounts to improve margins for merchants.

Apart from third-party merchant collaborations, Groupon expects its self-service API platform to help it attract more vendor partnerships and aid in building a portfolio of high-value inventory.

Also, as a part of its growth initiatives, Groupon is establishing strategic partnerships with the likes of CoreSource, ParkWhiz, American Express, and Major League Baseball to expand its reach and boost the top line. The company’s collaboration with Grubhub continues to enable customers to order food delivery from Grubhub’s vast network of restaurants via Groupon platform.

