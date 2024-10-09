Groupon (GRPN) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Groupon (GRPN) standing at $10.34, reflecting a +0.68% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.71% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

The online daily deal service's shares have seen a decrease of 6.12% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 8.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Groupon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Groupon is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 216.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.82 million, down 3.67% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $513.87 million, demonstrating changes of +190.38% and -0.2%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Groupon. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. As of now, Groupon holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Groupon is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.47.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 47, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.