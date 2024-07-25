Groupon (GRPN) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Groupon (GRPN) ended the recent trading session at $17.46, demonstrating a +1.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.51%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.93%.

Shares of the online daily deal service have appreciated by 16.05% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.37% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.26%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Groupon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 30, 2024. On that day, Groupon is projected to report earnings of -$0.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 90%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.7 million, down 5.74% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.65 per share and a revenue of $521.41 million, representing changes of +225% and +1.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Groupon holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Groupon is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.79. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.5.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.