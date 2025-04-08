Groupon (GRPN) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Groupon (GRPN) ended the recent trading session at $16.80, demonstrating no swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.84%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the online daily deal service had gained 70.9% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 11.13% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Groupon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.20, down 433.33% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $115.5 million, reflecting a 6.16% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.25 per share and a revenue of $497.1 million, signifying shifts of +83.44% and +0.92%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.72% lower within the past month. Right now, Groupon possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 63, this industry ranks in the top 26% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.