Groupon (GRPN) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Groupon (GRPN) closed at $18.10, marking no change from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.75%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.55%.

Shares of the online daily deal service witnessed a loss of 3.57% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.19% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Groupon in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.20, down 433.33% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $115.5 million, down 6.16% from the prior-year quarter.

GRPN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.25 per share and revenue of $497.1 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +83.44% and +0.92%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Groupon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 76.79% lower within the past month. Groupon is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.