Groupon (GRPN) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Groupon (GRPN) closed the most recent trading day at $14.65, moving -1.81% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.25%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.79%.

Shares of the online daily deal service witnessed a loss of 9.63% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 0.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Groupon in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.16, showcasing a 60% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $121.6 million, reflecting a 5.82% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.30 per share and a revenue of $526.76 million, indicating changes of +157.69% and +2.3%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 106.45% increase. Currently, Groupon is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Groupon has a Forward P/E ratio of 49.73 right now. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 20.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

