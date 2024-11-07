Groupon (GRPN) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Groupon (GRPN) closed the most recent trading day at $10.90, moving +1.63% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

Heading into today, shares of the online daily deal service had gained 3.67% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.16% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Groupon in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on November 12, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 150%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $119.02 million, indicating a 5.89% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.47 per share and a revenue of $511.06 million, indicating changes of +190.38% and -0.75%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Groupon. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Groupon presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Groupon currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.1, which means Groupon is trading at a discount to the group.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

