Groupon (GRPN) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Groupon (GRPN) closed at $14.85 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the online daily deal service had lost 10.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.15%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Groupon in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.16, indicating a 60% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $121.6 million, indicating a 5.82% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.30 per share and a revenue of $526.76 million, signifying shifts of +157.69% and +2.3%, respectively, from the last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Groupon. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 106.45% higher. Groupon is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Groupon has a Forward P/E ratio of 48.83 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.58, so one might conclude that Groupon is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, placing it within the top 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Groupon, Inc. (GRPN): Free Stock Analysis Report

