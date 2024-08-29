Groupon (GRPN) and CarGurus (CARG) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

As the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research Brian Bolan is always looking for a good deal. This time he is shopping for stocks that give that to their customers.

This week he is highlighting a stock that offers group buying coupons and the other helps determine the best price for a new or used car.

Groupon GRPN is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is a blast from the past. This was a high flier when the stock first debuted on the market, but the idea got lost in the shuffle. Over the last few quarters the company has been able to post positive EPS when the expectations were calling for a loss.

When you look at the improvement in operating margins it is clear that they are driving EPS higher. Next year, 2025 has seen a big boost to EPS expectations as they have moved from $0.33 to $0.93 over the last sixty days.

Next up is CarGurus CARG Which is also a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is in the automotive space. The site helps users determine the value of new and used cars. Inflation caused used car prices to spike and even with inflation coming down prices are still rather high.

Just as in all of his Aggressive Growth Zacks Rank Buy videos, Brian reviews the earnings history, earnings estimates, growth projections and valuation before taking a look at the chart.

CarGurus (CARG) and Groupon (GRPN) are both showing slightly negative to flat growth this year, but analysts are projecting revenue acceleration next year. This makes these two stocks worth of being on your aggressive growth radar screen.

