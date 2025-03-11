GROUPON Earnings Results: $GRPN Reports Quarterly Earnings

GROUPON ($GRPN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported earnings of -$1.20 per share, missing estimates of -$0.04 by $1.16. The company also reported revenue of $130,380,000, beating estimates of $130,297,860 by $82,140.
GROUPON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of GROUPON stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TYRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,725,395 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,963,549
- DIVISADERO STREET CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,550,370 shares (-59.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,836,995
- GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. added 803,836 shares (+67.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,766,607
- UBS GROUP AG added 584,001 shares (+959.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,095,612
- PRENTICE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 581,943 shares (+291.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,070,607
- WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 562,110 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,829,636
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 464,229 shares (-97.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,640,382
