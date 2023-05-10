Groupe SFPI (EPA:SFPI) Price Target Increased by 7.69% to 4.28

The average one-year price target for Groupe SFPI (EPA:SFPI) has been revised to 4.28 / share. This is an increase of 7.69% from the prior estimate of 3.98 dated April 23, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.24 to a high of 4.41 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.85% from the latest reported closing price of 2.21 / share.

Groupe SFPI Maintains 2.26% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.26%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupe SFPI. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SFPI is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.16% to 475K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 141K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 22K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NTKLX - Voya Multi-Manager International Small Cap Fund holds 16K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SFPI by 8.83% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 15K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - World ex U.S. Targeted Value Portfolio Institutional Class holds 8K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

