Groupe SEB FY19 Profit Down, Sales Rise; Sees Lower Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - Groupe SEB (0MGS.L, SEBYF.OB), a French producer of small appliances, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2019 profit attributable to owners of the parent declined to 379.7 million euros from last year's 419 million euros.

Earnings per share were 7.58 euros, down from 8.38 euros a year ago.

Groupe SEB reported operating profit of 621 million euros, slightly lower than 625 million euros in 2018.

Groupe SEB recorded sales of 7.35 billion euros, higher than prior year's 6.81 billion euros. Sales grew 8.0% including organic growth of 5.8%.

Further, the Board of Directors proposed the distribution of a dividend of 2.26 euros per share in respect of the 2019 financial year, up 5.6%.

Regarding the COVID-19 impact, the company noted that 6 out of 7 factories in China have resumed their activity between February 17 and 24, depending on sites, with a gradually ramp-up according to workers availability. The company estimates, at this stage, a return to full production capacity at the end of March.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company projects loss in sales in China at around 250 million euros.

The company expects lower first-quarter performances, due to demanding comparatives in China as well as for Professional Coffee and to the negative impact of Covid-19 on Supor's domestic sales since February.

