Groupe Renault Q3 Revenues Down 8.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported third quarter revenues of 10.37 billion euros, down 8.2% compared to last year. At constant exchange rates and perimeter, Group revenues would have decreased by 3.2%, for the quarter. Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues were 8.95 billion euros, down 7.4%.

Groupe Renault sold 806,320 vehicles during the third quarter, down 6.1% from a year ago. In Europe, the Group sold 405,223 units in the third quarter, a decline of 2.9%.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, stated: "This third quarter highlights the change in our commercial policy, which now focuses on profitability rather than volumes."

