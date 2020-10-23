Groupe Renault Q3 Revenues Down 8.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Groupe Renault (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported third quarter revenues of 10.37 billion euros, down 8.2% compared to last year. At constant exchange rates and perimeter, Group revenues would have decreased by 3.2%, for the quarter. Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues were 8.95 billion euros, down 7.4%.

Groupe Renault sold 806,320 vehicles during the third quarter, down 6.1% from a year ago. In Europe, the Group sold 405,223 units in the third quarter, a decline of 2.9%.

Luca de Meo, CEO of Renault, stated: "This third quarter highlights the change in our commercial policy, which now focuses on profitability rather than volumes."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.