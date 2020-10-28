Markets

Groupe PSA Q3 Group Revenue Down 0.8% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Groupe PSA reported third quarter revenue of 15.45 billion euros compared to 15.58 billion euros, a year ago. Automotive division revenue was 11.96 million euros, up by 1.2% from previous year driven by a recurring strong product mix and pricing policy, the company said. For the third quarter, the Group has sold 589,000 cars. The Group said it recorded significant sales growth in Middle East & Africa.

Groupe PSA noted that it has set the target to deliver over 4.5% automotive adjusted operating margin on average for the period 2019-2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular