Groupe PSA Q3 Group Revenue Down 0.8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Groupe PSA reported third quarter revenue of 15.45 billion euros compared to 15.58 billion euros, a year ago. Automotive division revenue was 11.96 million euros, up by 1.2% from previous year driven by a recurring strong product mix and pricing policy, the company said. For the third quarter, the Group has sold 589,000 cars. The Group said it recorded significant sales growth in Middle East & Africa.

Groupe PSA noted that it has set the target to deliver over 4.5% automotive adjusted operating margin on average for the period 2019-2021.

