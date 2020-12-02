Markets

Groupe PSA Plans To Launch All-electric Versions Of Compact Van In 2021 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Groupe PSA (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) said following the 2020 launch of electric versions of their medium van models (D-Van) and large van (E-Van), the four brands, Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall will complete their line-ups in 2021 with all-electric versions of their compact van (B-Van) and associated passenger cars.

Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice-President of Groupe PSA's Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit said: "With these all-electric versions of compact vans and associated passenger cars, Groupe PSA is continuing its electrification offensive and now offers a completely electrified LCV1 portfolio without compromises on performance."

