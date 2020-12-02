Groupe PSA Plans To Launch All-electric Versions Of Compact Van In 2021 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Groupe PSA (GFSZY.PK, GFS.L) said following the 2020 launch of electric versions of their medium van models (D-Van) and large van (E-Van), the four brands, Peugeot, Citroën, Opel and Vauxhall will complete their line-ups in 2021 with all-electric versions of their compact van (B-Van) and associated passenger cars.

Xavier Peugeot, Senior Vice-President of Groupe PSA's Light Commercial Vehicles Business Unit said: "With these all-electric versions of compact vans and associated passenger cars, Groupe PSA is continuing its electrification offensive and now offers a completely electrified LCV1 portfolio without compromises on performance."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.