Markets

Groupe PSA Dec. Unit Sales Down 5.8% - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Groupe PSA reported worldwide sales at 2.5 million units for the full year, a decline of 27.8 percent from previous year. For the month of December, total consolidated worldwide sales were 311,176 units, down 5.8 percent from a year ago.

Currently, Groupe PSA offers to customers a choice of 17 electrified models. By the end of 2021, the company's electrified range will consist of 23 models, with six new electrified vehicles coming during the year.

The Group noted that it remained focused on CO2 performance and met European targets in 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular