Groupe PSA 2019 Sales Volume Down 10% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Groupe PSA reported 2019 total consolidated world sales volume of 3.5 million units, down 10 percent from prior year. Peugeot brand sales volume were down 16.3 percent, while Citroën brand sales declined 5.1 percent.

Excluding Iran, 2019 Groupe PSA sales volume declined 6.6 percent from prior year. Excluding Iran, Peugeot brand sales were down 8.8 percent, for the period.

For the month of December, total consolidated world sales volume declined 2.7 percent from prior year. Peugeot brand sales volume was down 1.3 percent, while Citroën brand sales declined 11.0 percent year-on-year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.