News & Insights

Stocks

Groupe Poujoulat Expects Stronger Second Half

November 14, 2024 — 03:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Poujoulat SA (FR:ALPJT) has released an update.

Groupe Poujoulat reported an 8.5% decline in turnover for the first half of the fiscal year, with a promising recovery in September. The company anticipates a stronger second half, driven by stable or slightly increasing demand for chimney ducts and growth in the wood energy sector, aiming for an annual turnover of 360 to 365 million euros. The group’s focus on innovation and market expansion is expected to bolster its performance in the upcoming months.

For further insights into FR:ALPJT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.