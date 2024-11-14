Groupe Poujoulat Expects Stronger Second Half

Poujoulat SA (FR:ALPJT) has released an update.

Groupe Poujoulat reported an 8.5% decline in turnover for the first half of the fiscal year, with a promising recovery in September. The company anticipates a stronger second half, driven by stable or slightly increasing demand for chimney ducts and growth in the wood energy sector, aiming for an annual turnover of 360 to 365 million euros. The group’s focus on innovation and market expansion is expected to bolster its performance in the upcoming months.

For further insights into FR:ALPJT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.