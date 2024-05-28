Groupe LDLC Announces Voting Rights and Growth

Groupe LDLC (FR:ALLDL) has released an update.

Groupe LDLC, a major player in online high-tech and computer e-commerce, has reported its voting rights as of April 30, 2024, with a total of 8,883,472 exercisable votes. The company, which started online sales in 1997, now operates through 15 brands, runs 7 merchant sites, and employs over 1,100 individuals, while also expanding its physical store network.

