Groupe Guillin (EPA:ALGIL) Price Target Increased by 23.95% to 29.04

The average one-year price target for Groupe Guillin (EPA:ALGIL) has been revised to 29.04 / share. This is an increase of 23.95% from the prior estimate of 23.43 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.63 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.32% from the latest reported closing price of 25.40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupe Guillin. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 12.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGIL is 0.01%, an increase of 10.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.02% to 43K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 43.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGIL by 20.03% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGIL by 9.11% over the last quarter.

