Groupe Guillin (EPA:ALGIL) Price Target Increased by 12.65% to 32.71

The average one-year price target for Groupe Guillin (EPA:ALGIL) has been revised to 32.71 / share. This is an increase of 12.65% from the prior estimate of 29.04 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 27.27 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.27% from the latest reported closing price of 25.70 / share.

Groupe Guillin Maintains 3.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.11%.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Groupe Guillin. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 37.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGIL is 0.01%, an increase of 52.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 22.27% to 34K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 21K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ISCF - iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF holds 6K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 43.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGIL by 20.03% over the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FSISX - Fidelity SAI International Small Cap Index Fund holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALGIL by 9.11% over the last quarter.

IEUS - iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

