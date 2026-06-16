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Groupe Dynamite Backs Annual Revenue Growth Outlook

June 16, 2026 — 07:17 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Groupe Dynamite Inc. (EU7.F, GRGDF, GRGD.TO), a Canadian clothing company, on Tuesday reaffirmed its annual revenue growth guidance.

For fiscal 2026, the Group still expects revenue growth of 22% to 25%, with comparable store sales growth of 11% to 14%.

The company, however, has revised up the adjusted EBITDA margin outlook for the year. Groupe Dynamite now projects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 38.25% to 39.50%, compared with the earlier guidance of 37.75% to 39.25%.

For fiscal 2025, Groupe Dynamite had posted an adjusted EBITDA margin of 36.5%, with comparable store sales growth of 26.7%, on revenue of C$1.310 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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