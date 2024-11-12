Groupe Bruxelles Lambert’s Strategic Share Buyback

News & Insights

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GB:0IN2) has released an update.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has recently repurchased 133,444 of its own shares between November 4 and November 8, 2024, as part of its ongoing buyback program. This move is part of GBL’s strategy to deliver long-term value to shareholders by enhancing its portfolio and net asset value. The company is also known for its commitment to sustainable investment practices and is a prominent player in the European market.

