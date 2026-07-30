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Groupe Bruxelles Lambert H1 Cash Earnings Fall

July 30, 2026 — 01:11 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBLB.BR, GBLBF) on Thursday reported lower first-half cash earnings as lower dividend income from investments offset higher interest income.

First-half cash earnings declined to 296 million euros from 320 million euros a year earlier, mainly reflecting lower dividends from investments. Consolidated net result increased to 53 million euros from 44 million euros in the prior-year period.

Net asset value decreased to 13.08 billion euros, or 100.77 euros per share, at June 30 from 14.04 billion euros, or 106.14 euros per share, at the end of 2025.

At June 30, GBL had liquidity of 4.6 billion euros, undrawn committed credit lines of 2.5 billion euros and a loan-to-value ratio of 0.0%.

Looking ahead, GBL reiterated its objective of delivering double-digit annual total shareholder returns, supported by growth in net asset value per share, an annual dividend of 5.125 euros per share and ongoing share buybacks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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