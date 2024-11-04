Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Focuses on Sustainable Growth

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GB:0IN2) has released an update.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a leading European investment holding company, announces its commitment to long-term value creation with a diversified portfolio and sustainable dividends. With a strong focus on ESG factors, GBL aims to deliver meaningful growth and attractive returns to its shareholders. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and continues to be a significant player in the BEL20 index.

