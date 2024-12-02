Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Focuses on Growth and ESG

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GB:0IN2) has released an update.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a renowned European investment holding company, reported a net asset value of €16.3 billion as of September 2024, focusing on long-term value creation and sustainable growth. With a strategic emphasis on a diversified portfolio and ESG factors, GBL aims to deliver attractive returns to its shareholders through net asset value growth, sustainable dividends, and share repurchases. GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels and is a part of the BEL20 index.

