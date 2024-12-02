News & Insights

Stocks

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Focuses on Growth and ESG

December 02, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GB:0IN2) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL), a renowned European investment holding company, reported a net asset value of €16.3 billion as of September 2024, focusing on long-term value creation and sustainable growth. With a strategic emphasis on a diversified portfolio and ESG factors, GBL aims to deliver attractive returns to its shareholders through net asset value growth, sustainable dividends, and share repurchases. GBL is listed on Euronext Brussels and is a part of the BEL20 index.

For further insights into GB:0IN2 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.