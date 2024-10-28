News & Insights

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Repurchase

October 28, 2024 — 01:34 pm EDT

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GB:0IN2) has released an update.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert (GBL) has purchased 120,648 of its own shares between October 21-25, 2024, as part of a discretionary mandate program. This move reflects GBL’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by leveraging the ‘safe harbour’ provision for market share repurchases. The company continues to focus on long-term value creation and attractive shareholder returns.

