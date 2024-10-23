Groupe Bastide’s Solid Growth and Future Focus

Bastide le Confort Medical (FR:BLC) has released an update.

Groupe Bastide reported a strong financial performance for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, with revenue climbing to €529.8 million and an 8.5% recurring operating margin that surpassed the company’s target. The growth was driven by significant market gains in the Respiratory and Diabetes sectors, as well as a return to growth in Homecare equipment sales. Looking ahead, the company focuses on improving profitability and reducing debt.

