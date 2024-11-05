News & Insights

Groupe Airwell Sees Revenue Dip Amid Market Challenges

November 05, 2024 — 12:37 pm EST

Groupe Airwell SAS (FR:ALAIR) has released an update.

Groupe Airwell reported a 21.3% decrease in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, impacted significantly by a challenging real estate market and a slowdown in the new housing sector in mainland France. Despite these hurdles, the company sees potential for growth driven by its innovative energy solutions and expects to bounce back in 2025, aiming for an annual revenue between €52M and €56M. The international market, particularly Africa, showed signs of recovery, providing some optimism amidst the overall decline.

