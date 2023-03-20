Markets

Groupe ADP And GMR Enterprises To Form Airport Holding Company Listed On Indian Stock Exchanges

March 20, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Boards of Aéroports de Paris or Groupe ADP, and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, co-shareholders in the airport holding GMR Airports Ltd, have approved the execution of a framework agreement initiating the process aiming at a merger between GMR Airports Infrastructure and GMR Airports in the first half of 2024. The contemplated merger will allow Groupe ADP to become shareholder of an airport company listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India.

Groupe ADP confirmed its dividend policy of a 60% payout ratio of the net result attributable to the Group for the 2023-2025 period, with a minimum of 3.0 euros per share.

Groupe ADP would hold 45.7% economic interest in new GMR Airports Infrastructure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.