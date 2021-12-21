US Markets
Group says Tesla Model Y 'Top Safety Pick'

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Florence Lo

Dec 21 (Reuters) - The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) said Tuesday the 2021-22 model year Tesla Model Y received its Top Safety Pick+ designation.

Following a conversion to a camera-only system, IIHS said the mid-size SUV's standard front crash prevention system earned superior ratings in both the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian tests. IIHS also said the standard front crash prevention system on 2021-22 Tesla Model 3 vehicles built after April also earned a superior rating in both crash avoidance tests, following a software update.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

