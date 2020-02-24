Group of UBI investors says Intesa Sanpaolo's offer undervalues stock

Contributor
Andrea Mandalà Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Stefano Rellandini / Reuters

A group of UBI Banca investors holding 1.6% of the Italian bank's capital on Monday said a takeover offer by Intesa Sanpaolo significantly undervalues the stock.

MILANO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A group of UBI Banca UBI.MI investors holding 1.6% of the Italian bank's capital on Monday said a takeover offer by Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI significantly undervalues the stock.

"The group's steering committee has given a negative opinion to Intesa Sanpaolo's proposal," the shareholders, which call themselves 'Patto dei Mille', said in a statement.

"The swap offer significantly underestimates the intrinsic value of UBI's stock and does not adequately consider its earnings outlook."

Intesa last week announced an all-paper offer to buy smaller peer UBI Banca as it seeks to create the euro zone's seventh-largest bank by assets.

The group of wealthy families and business owners from the northern town of Bergamo said the offer does not protect shareholders' interest.

(Reporting by Andrea Mandalà; editing by Francesca Landini)

((andrea.mandala@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129436;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters