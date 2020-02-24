Group of UBI investors says Intesa Sanpaolo's offer undervalues stock

MILANO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - A group of UBI Banca UBI.MI investors holding 1.6% of the Italian bank's capital on Monday said a takeover offer by Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI significantly undervalues the stock.

"The group's steering committee has given a negative opinion to Intesa Sanpaolo's proposal," the shareholders, which call themselves 'Patto dei Mille', said in a statement.

"The swap offer significantly underestimates the intrinsic value of UBI's stock and does not adequately consider its earnings outlook."

Intesa last week announced an all-paper offer to buy smaller peer UBI Banca as it seeks to create the euro zone's seventh-largest bank by assets.

The group of wealthy families and business owners from the northern town of Bergamo said the offer does not protect shareholders' interest.

