Group of Nanoco shareholders ask top bosses to step down over Samsung settlement

March 27, 2023 — 04:08 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds details on litigation

March 27 (Reuters) - A group of shareholders of Nanoco Group Plc NANON.L have asked two top bosses to step down after alleging that the company gave misleading information related to settlement prospects in a litigation with Samsung Electronics Co 005930.KS.

The group, led by Tariq Hamoodi, who holds 4.23% interest in the British quantum technology company, asked CEO Brian Tenner and Chief Finance Officer Liam Gray to step down from their roles and board, according to a letter dated March 10, made public on Monday.

In February, Samsung Electronics had agreed to pay $150 million to Nanoco to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung's LED televisions.

"Nanoco had settled on terms substantially less favourable than its prior statements had led shareholders to believe, and on less favourable terms than our clients understand had been previously offered by Samsung," the shareholder letter stated.

The shareholders have identified the replacements for the CEO and CFO, the letter stated.

Nanoco did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee and Varun H K)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.