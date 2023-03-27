Group of Nanoco shareholders ask top bosses to step down

March 27, 2023 — 03:31 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 27 (Reuters) - A group of shareholders of Nanoco Group NANON.L have asked two top bosses to step down after alleging that the British quantum technology company gave misleading information about losses related to settlement prospects in a litigation with Samsung Electronics Co 005930.KS.

Shareholders led by Tariq Hamoodi, who holds an 4.23% interest in Nanoco, asked for CEO Brian Tenner and Chief Finance Offer Liam Gray to step down from their roles and board, according to a letter dated March 10, made public on Monday.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru;Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

