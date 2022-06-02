Group of investors eye takeover of airline SAS, Swedish daily DI reports
OSLO, June 2 (Reuters) - A group of foreign investors is exploring a takeover of Scandinavian airline SAS SAS.ST, Swedish financial daily Dagens Industri reported late on Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.
The investors have appointed advisors to help facilitate a takeover, but any investment in SAS would be conditional on cost cuts and a restructuring of the Stockholm-based carrier's finances, according to the report.
Loss-making SAS on Tuesday said it hopes to convert debt to equity and raise 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($966 million) in new cash, warning of liquidity problems if it falls short.
The carrier, part-owned by Sweden and Denmark, has been struggling for years and on Tuesday said it had not yet made sufficient progress on a restructuring plan presented in February.
($1 = 9.8386 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)
((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))
