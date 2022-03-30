Group of Generali investors submits another set of names for board renewal

A group of institutional investors in Generali said on Wednesday it filed its own slate of nominees for the renewal of the top Italian insurer's board, adding another alternative for shareholders in a vote next month.

The group is composed of 11 investors which hold a 0.6% stake in Generali collectively, it said in a statement.

Europe's third-largest insurer is already at the centre of a shareholder battle that has cast doubt on the reappointment of CEO Philippe Donnet, whose term ends in April.

With the backing of leading shareholder Mediobanca, the insurer's board has put Donnet forward for a third term.

Italian tycoon Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, who is Generali's second-largest shareholder, has proposed veteran former Generali executive Luciano Cirina as CEO in a challenge to Donnet.

