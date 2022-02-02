Group Led By Rock Mountain & Olayan Acquires 48% Stake In PurposeBuilt Brands From Carlyle

(RTTNews) - A group led by Rock Mountain and Olayan has acquired a 48% stake in PurposeBuilt Brands from global investment firm Carlyle (CG).

TA Associates, an investor since 2019, and company management are rolling 100% of their equity and will hold a 52% ownership stake.

PurposeBuilt Brands is a portfolio of specialty cleaning products for the consumer and commercial markets.

Goodwin Procter acted as legal advisor to Rock Mountain Capital and Shearman and Sterling LLP acted as legal advisor to The Olayan Group.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.