Group including Hyundai, KBR expresses interest in Ecuador refinery deal, minister says

QUITO, Jan 5 (Reuters) - A consortium including Hyundai Engineering Co HYENG.UL and KBR Inc KBR.N has expressed interest in a contract to renovate Ecuador's 110,000-barrel per day (bpd) Esmeraldas refinery, Energy Minister Rene Ortiz said on Tuesday.

Last year, Ortiz announced the search for a private company to invest around $2.4 billion in the refinery, owned by state oil company Petroecuador, to boost fuel output at the plant and help the cash-strapped South American country reduce imports of refined products.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia in Quito Writing by Luc Cohen)

