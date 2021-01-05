US Markets
Group including Hyundai, KBR expresses interest in Ecuador refinery deal, minister says

Alexandra Valencia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

A consortium including Hyundai Engineering Co [HYENG.UL] and KBR Inc has expressed interest in a contract to renovate Ecuador's 110,000-barrel per day (bpd) Esmeraldas refinery, Energy Minister Rene Ortiz said on Tuesday.

Last year, Ortiz announced the search for a private company to invest around $2.4 billion in the refinery, owned by state oil company Petroecuador, to boost fuel output at the plant and help the cash-strapped South American country reduce imports of refined products.

