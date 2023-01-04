Group in Thailand tenders to buy up to 75,200 tonnes feed wheat

HAMBURG, Jan 4 (Reuters) - A group of importers in Thailand has issued an international tender to purchase up to 75,200 tonnes of animal feed wheat, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender is also Wednesday, Jan. 4.

Shipment is sought between April 1-20, 2023.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

((michael.j.hogan@thomsonreuters.com; +49 172 671 36 54; Reuters Messaging: michael.hogan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.