Group Eleven Welcomes Strategic Investor Michael Gentile

Group Eleven Resources has appointed Michael Gentile, a prominent strategic investor in the junior mining sector, to its board of directors. Gentile, who is the company’s second largest shareholder, brings significant capital markets expertise as Group Eleven advances its promising Ballywire zinc discovery in Ireland. His involvement is expected to enhance the company’s growth and funding capabilities.

