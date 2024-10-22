Group Eleven Uncovers Promising Zinc Zones at Ballywire

Group Eleven Resources (TSE:ZNG) has released an update.

Group Eleven Resources has announced promising drill results from its Ballywire zinc-lead-silver discovery in Ireland, revealing significant zinc-rich massive sulphide zones. The company continues its two-rig drill program to further explore the 6km prospective trend and aims to expand the discovery’s footprint.

