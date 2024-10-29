News & Insights

Stocks

Group Eleven Expands Drilling Program with Fresh Funding

October 29, 2024 — 12:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Group Eleven Resources (TSE:ZNG) has released an update.

Group Eleven Resources has generated $1,550,000 from the exercise of warrants, which will fund an expanded drill program at their Ballywire discovery in Ireland. This financial boost allows the company to maintain or increase its drilling activities well into 2025, as they continue to explore the promising mineralized systems at the site.

For further insights into TSE:ZNG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GRLVF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.