Group Eleven Expands Drilling Program with Fresh Funding

Group Eleven Resources (TSE:ZNG) has released an update.

Group Eleven Resources has generated $1,550,000 from the exercise of warrants, which will fund an expanded drill program at their Ballywire discovery in Ireland. This financial boost allows the company to maintain or increase its drilling activities well into 2025, as they continue to explore the promising mineralized systems at the site.

