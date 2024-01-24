Group Casino Reaches Agreements For Sale Of Casino Hypermarkets And Supermarkets

(RTTNews) - Group Casino said it has reached agreements with Auchan Retail and Groupement Les Mousquetaires for the sale of Casino hypermarkets and supermarkets. The deal provide for the sale of 288 stores, based on an enterprise value of between 1.3 and 1.35 billion euros. The company noted that the disposals will take place in the second quarter of 2024.

Groupement Les Mousquetaires and Auchan have undertaken to take over the employment contracts of employees assigned to the transferred stores and service stations.

