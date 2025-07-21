Group Bernaerts and Blink Charging Co. Collaborate to Expand EV Charging Infrastructure, Targeting 176 Active Blink Chargers by 2025

Blink Charging partners with Group Bernaerts to enhance EV charging infrastructure, aiming for 176 chargers by 2025.

Blink Charging Co. has announced a partnership with Belgian office property company Group Bernaerts to enhance EV charging infrastructure at their properties, aiming to host at least 176 Blink chargers by the end of 2025. Currently, Group Bernaerts operates 88 charging stations in Antwerp and Mechelen, which is expected to double this year, reflecting a significant increase in usage. The collaboration, which began in 2022, addresses the increasing demand for controlled EV charging solutions in multi-tenant environments that previously saw scattered installations. Blink provides comprehensive management and support for these solutions, ensuring optimal utilization of parking spaces. This initiative aligns with both companies' sustainability goals, with a focus on making charging accessible to tenants and the general public.

Potential Positives

Collaboration with Group Bernaerts to significantly expand EV charging network demonstrates Blink's commitment to sustainability and aligns with growing demand for electric vehicle infrastructure.

Plans to double the number of Blink charging stations by the end of 2025 highlight Blink's rapid growth and increasing market presence in the European EV charging sector.

Successful daily utilization of Blink Chargers at Group Bernaerts' properties indicates strong customer demand and satisfaction with Blink's services, reinforcing the viability of Blink's business model.

Potential Negatives

Dependence on a single collaboration with Group Bernaerts could pose risks if this partnership does not meet expectations or if the market shifts, potentially impacting Blink's growth strategy.

Challenges in managing the proliferation of charging stations prior to the partnership may suggest operational difficulties that Blink needs to address to ensure scalability and efficiency.

The press release does not provide detailed financial projections or metrics, which may leave investors concerned about the potential profitability and return on investment from the expansion efforts.

FAQ

What is Blink Charging's goal for Blink Chargers in Belgium by 2025?

Blink Charging aims to host at least 176 active Blink Chargers in Belgium by the end of 2025.

How many Blink charging stations does Group Bernaerts currently operate?

Group Bernaerts currently operates 88 Blink charging stations across its properties in Antwerp and Mechelen.

What type of charging stations is Group Bernaerts planning to expand?

Group Bernaerts plans to expand both underground and above-ground EV charging stations for its properties.

How does Blink Charging help property owners manage EV charging?

Blink Charging offers parking management solutions to optimize the use of EV charging spaces in multi-tenant environments.

What types of locations does Blink Charging provide services for?

Blink Charging services various locations including workplaces, schools, healthcare facilities, and parking facilities.

Antwerp, Belgium, July 21, 2025





Blink Charging Co.



(NASDAQ: BLNK) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading global owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, today announced its collaboration with leading Belgian office property company, Group Bernaerts, to expand upon Group Bernaerts’ sustainability goals for its Belgian properties.









Evolving from a collaboration that began in 2022, Group Bernaerts now operates 88 Blink charging stations across its various properties in Antwerp and Mechelen. This number is expected to double by the end of this year, with Group Bernaerts planning to expand its charging infrastructure, both underground and above ground.





“We offer EV charging parking management solutions through collaborations with third parties,” said Alex Calnan, Managing Director of Europe at Blink Charging. “Using platforms specifically designed for complex multi-tenant environments, we optimize the use of parking spaces are actively utilized rather than left vacant. This maximizes the value of each charging location, benefiting both the property owner and the community.”





“Every single one of the Blink Chargers on our properties in Antwerp and Mechelen is used daily,” said Nico Van Daele, Managing Director of Group Bernaerts. “In fact, the number of kilowatt-hours charged at our sites has tripled each year. The comprehensive service that Blink delivers was exactly what we needed – and what our tenants wanted.”





“Above ground, we will focus on semi-public chargers near highways, concert halls, and event venues,” said Van Daele. “This way, the chargers will also be useful after office hours and on weekends.”





Before the collaboration began, office tenants were independently installing their own charging stations in their designated parking spaces, each using private meters. This led to an uncontrolled proliferation of charging stations, creating significant technical and operational challenges. To regain control, and implement a more structured approach, Group Bernaerts reached out to Blink.





“Office owners are rapidly being confronted with this new, urgent need from their tenants. We understand that this can be overwhelming. That’s why we take over the entire process, from technical analysis and design to installation and implementation,” explained Anthony Poshcet, Head of European Sales and Marketing at Blink. “Plus, every client has a dedicated contact person at Blink to answer questions and provide support. Group Bernaerts is one of the first real estate owners to proactively invest in charging infrastructure for their tenants - an essential need that will only continue to grow. Their forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with our own drive to continuously adapt to change.”







About Group Bernaerts







Group Bernaerts develops, constructs, rents, and sells commercial real estate in the Antwerp and Mechelen regions. The group rents approximately 210,000 m² of office space, logistics sites, and semi-industrial properties.





Learn more at



https://groupbernaerts.be/en/









About Blink Charging







Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK) is a global leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, enabling drivers, hosts, and fleets to easily transition to electric transportation through innovative charging solutions. Blink’s principal line of products and services include Blink’s EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. Blink has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs.





https://blinkcharging.com/





https://blinkcharging.com/











