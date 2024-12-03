Group 6 Metals Plans Major Securities Issuance

Group 6 Metals Limited (AU:G6M) has released an update.

Group 6 Metals Limited has announced a significant upcoming issuance of securities, planning to release over 22 billion new shares and options. This move is part of a strategic effort to raise capital and enhance their market positioning. Investors are closely watching how this large-scale issuance will impact the company’s stock performance.

